UPDATE 6-Oil falls as investors cut bullish bets on worries over U.S. output
* Libya's NOC says confident will regain control of oil ports
March 24 SEGRO PLC : * SEGRO and Picton Property Income Limited complete UK property swap * SEGRO has acquired from Picton a 38,150 sq m single-let, modern distribution warehouse at Magna Park, Lutterworth for £34.0 million. * Picton has purchased from SEGRO a 32,810 sq m modern multi-let industrial estate at Parkbury, Radlett for £40.5 million. * The remaining balance of £6.5 million has been paid by Picton to SEGRO in cash. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 20 U.S. bank Citi has abandoned its prediction of a fall for the euro to below parity against the dollar, the latest major lender to capitulate on long-term forecasts for a historic change in one of the world's big currency equilibriums.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the companies said.