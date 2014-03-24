March 24 SEGRO PLC : * SEGRO and Picton Property Income Limited complete UK property swap * SEGRO has acquired from Picton a 38,150 sq m single-let, modern distribution warehouse at Magna Park, Lutterworth for £34.0 million. * Picton has purchased from SEGRO a 32,810 sq m modern multi-let industrial estate at Parkbury, Radlett for £40.5 million. * The remaining balance of £6.5 million has been paid by Picton to SEGRO in cash. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here