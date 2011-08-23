* H1 EPRA NAV/shr 377 pence, up 0.3 percent yr-yr

* Net rental income down 6.1 pct to 135.5 mln stg

* Says will continue to make operational progress

* Proposes interim dividend of 4.9p, up 4.3 pct yr-yr (Adds details, analyst comment)

By Andrew Macdonald

LONDON, Aug 23 European industrial landlord Segro posted a broadly flat net asset value (NAV) per share while its pretax profit more than halved on a fall in the value of its investment properties.

EPRA NAV per share was 377 pence for the six months to end-June, up 0.3 percent year on year. It booked a pretax profit of 64.6 million pounds, down 56.6 percent from 148.9 million a year earlier.

Much of the fall in pretax profit could be pinned to a 35.6 million pounds drop in the value of Segro's investment properties, from a 64.5 million pounds gain a year earlier.

"We remain mindful of the broader economic and financial risks currently affecting markets and continue to take a prudent approach to managing the business," said Chief Executive David Sleath in a statement.

"However, I am pleased with the operational results we have achieved in the first half and am confident that Segro will continue to make further operational progress," he said.

Segro's EPRA pretax profit was 71.1 million pounds, up 10.6 percent from 64.3 million pounds a year earlier. EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, sets a number of financial reporting benchmarks for the property industry.

At 0738 GMT, Segro's shares were up 3.3 percent at 246.7 pence, outperforming a 0.9 percent rise in the broader index of UK property stocks .

Matrix analyst Miranda Cockburn said the rise in Segro's shares was linked to evidence the company was making progress in a tough occupational market. She retained a 'buy' rating on the shares with a 320 pence target price.

"They're managing to hold on to more existing tenants, the vacancy rate is edging down, and they're securing lettings slightly ahead of December last year," Cockburn said.

The company, strongly focused on the UK market, especially around London's Heathrow airport, said the vacancy rate across its portfolio fell to 11.4 percent at June 30, from 14 percent a year earlier.

Segro, whose gross assets rose 1.3 percent to 5.4 billion pounds in the six-month period, posted a 6.1 percent fall in net rental income to 135.5 million pounds, from 144.3 million.

Its interim dividend was 4.9 pence, from 4.7 pence a year ago. (Editing by David Cowell)