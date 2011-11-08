* Secured 11.9 mln pounds new annualised rental income

* Net borrowings 2.3 bln pounds, with LTV flat at 47 pct

LONDON Nov 8 British industrial landlord Segro said it had a strong third quarter, with annualised rental income rising, and it remained well placed for the current environment.

Segro secured 11.9 million pounds ($19 million) of new annualised rental income in the three months to end-September, up from 9.5 million in the 2010 period. Its vacancy rate dropped to 10.2 percent, from 11.4 percent on June 30.

"Our retention rate remains high and takebacks for the period were in line with our expectations," Segro said on Tuesday.

The company, strongly focused on the British market, especially around London's Heathrow Airport, said it had net borrowings of 2.3 billion pounds and an unchanged loan-to-value ratio of 47 percent based on June valuations.

"The impact of the broader economic environment on occupier markets remains difficult to predict," chief executive David Sleath said. "With generally low levels of good quality industrial space available and very limited speculative development, Segro remains well placed," Sleath said.

Segro said it completed a new 440 million euros ($605 million) debt facility maturing November 2016, replacing a 270 million pounds facility due to mature in January 2013. ($1 = 0.624 pound = 0.727 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Dan Lalor)