LONDON Feb 27 SEGRO plc : * Auto alert - SEGRO plc FY pretax loss 202.2 million STG versus 53.6

million STG loss year ago * Auto alert - SEGRO plc total dividend 14.8 pence per share * Auto alert - SEGRO plc final dividend 9.9 pence per share * Epra earnings per share 19.3P at 31 December 2012 versus 18.4P in 2011 * Net rental income down 6 percent to £254.8MLN in 2012 * Dividend per share 14.8P in 2012 - same as 2011 * Epra nav per share down 13.5 percent to 294P