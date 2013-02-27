Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Feb 27 SEGRO plc : * Auto alert - SEGRO plc FY pretax loss 202.2 million STG versus 53.6
million STG loss year ago * Auto alert - SEGRO plc total dividend 14.8 pence per share * Auto alert - SEGRO plc final dividend 9.9 pence per share * Epra earnings per share 19.3P at 31 December 2012 versus 18.4P in 2011 * Net rental income down 6 percent to £254.8MLN in 2012 * Dividend per share 14.8P in 2012 - same as 2011 * Epra nav per share down 13.5 percent to 294P
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.