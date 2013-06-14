TOKYO, June 14 Cerberus Capital Management LP
publicly questioned the management of Seibu Holdings on
Friday, hoping to garner support for its plans to shake up the
board of the Japanese railway and property group at a
shareholders meeting scheduled for later this month.
The disclosure of questions critiquing Seibu's management is
the latest salvo in a months-long war of words over the terms of
Seibu's planned relisting on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The U.S. private equity fund raised its stake in Seibu by 3
percentage points to 35.48 percent earlier this month in an
unsolicited public tender, although that fell short of its
target of a 44.7 percent stake.
In a 22-page letter and list of questions addressed to
Seibu's president, Takashi Goto, the fund criticized the company
for failing to hit earnings targets and for its governance and
disclosure practices.
Cerberus asked Goto to explain how the current board was
being supervised and held accountable for its performance.
"Please explain in a specific way so that shareholders, who
have lost opportunities to trade shares over eight years since
delisting, can be convinced," Cerberus said in the letter.
The fund also demanded Seibu to make the shareholders'
meeting, scheduled on June 25, open to the public via streaming
video.
Seibu officials said they would answer the questions from
Cerberus at the annual meeting.
Cerberus injected more than 100 billion yen ($1.06 billion)
into Seibu in 2005, leading to a bailout of the railway and
hotel operator after it was delisted in the wake of a scandal
centred on the falsification of financial reports.
The relationship began to sour around 2011 over the terms of
Seibu's planned public offering, expected to be worth several
billion dollars.
($1 = 94.2250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Matt
Driskill)