By Junko Fujita
| TOKYO, June 25
TOKYO, June 25 Private equity giant Cerberus
Capital Management LP and Japan's Seibu Holdings will
square off in a shareholder vote on Tuesday over the U.S. firm's
drive to shake up the board and win more influence.
The standoff between Cerberus and Seibu has been seen by
some investors as a test of Japan's receptivity to foreign
capital as popular Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promises to
deregulate the economy to stoke growth.
At the meeting to be held near Seibu's headquarters outside
Tokyo, investors in the property and railway company will vote
on a Cerberus proposal for a new slate of directors, including
former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle and former U.S. Treasury
Secretary John Snow, to bolster corporate governance.
Tuesday's vote is the latest salvo in a months-long war of
words over Seibu's planned relisting on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange, expected to be worth several billion dollars.
Cerberus says Seibu must improve governance and earnings
performance first to ensure it gets a fair value for its shares.
Seibu President Takashi Goto has said the fund's actions are
hurting the company's corporate value and hindering its plans to
relist.
The American fund injected more than 100 billion yen ($1.06
billion) into Seibu by 2007, leading to a bailout of the railway
and hotel operator after it was delisted in the wake of a
scandal centred on the falsification of financial reports.
CERBERUS RAISES STAKES
Cerberus is Seibu's largest single investor but analysts see
little chance for its dissident slate to win a majority backing.
In March, Cerberus launched an unsolicited bid to boost its
stake in Seibu from 32.4 percent to 44.7 percent to exert
additional leverage over Seibu management. The bid only allowed
Cerberus to increase its stake to 35.48 percent.
That is a big enough margin to allow Cerberus to veto
decisions at future shareholder meetings. But Seibu management
retains support among other large investors, analysts said.
"From the result of the tender offer, it is obvious Seibu
shareholders are supporting Seibu management," said Kengo
Nishiyama, senior strategist at Nomura Securities Co, the main
unit of Nomura Holdings Inc.
"Cerberus's proposal will probably be rejected and its
challenge to win understanding from the shareholders will start
from now."
Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Cerberus sent a 22-page letter
with detailed questions for Goto, asking him to explain how the
current board was being held accountable for the company's
performance and disclosure.
The relationship between Goto and Cerberus broke down last
year as the company prepared to relist that could have allowed
Cerberus to cash out on some of its investment of more than $1
billion.
Cerberus has been in the process of cutting its exposure to
Japan. Earlier this year Cerberus sold a controlling stake in a
Tokyo-based Aozora Bank in the public market. It had
invested more than 101 billion yen in the bank.
Aozora Bank, formerly known as Nippon Credit Bank, was
temporarily put under government control during Japan's
financial crisis in the late 1990s.