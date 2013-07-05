BRIEF-Pulse Oil announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
TOKYO, July 5 Seibu Holdings Inc will meet with its largest single shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP on Friday to possibly discuss a listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The U.S. private equity giant has been pressing the embattled Japanese property and railways firm to improve governance and earnings performance to ensure it gets a fair value for its shares.
Development Bank of Japan, Norinchukin Bank and other major shareholders in Seibu will also attend the meeting, said the source who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Israeli investment company LR Group have agreed to co-invest $100 million into dairy farming and milk processing in Russia.
* FirstService acquires market-leading California closets franchise