TOKYO, June 25 Shareholders of Seibu Holdings on
Tuesday rejected a slate of directors proposed by Cerberus
Capital Management LP, marking the latest setback in the U.S.
private equity firm's efforts to gain influence over the
Japanese railway and property group.
Cerberus proposed eight new directors, including former U.S.
Vice President Dan Quayle and former U.S. Treasury Secretary
John Snow. But shareholders voted against the proposal, which
would have given the fund 9 out of 15 seats on the board.