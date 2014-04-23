TOKYO, April 23 Seibu Holdings CEO Takashi Goto said the company has established a "trusting relationship" with its biggest stakeholder Cerberus, putting behind them a feud including an attempt by the U.S. fund to take control of the company's board.

Seibu shares relisted in Tokyo on Wednesday after being delisted 10 years ago due to a scandal involving falsified shareholder records. Cerberus did not take part in it after deciding the IPO price was too low.

"We have built a trusting relationship since last year," Goto told a news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dominic Lau)