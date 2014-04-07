BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Seibu Holdings has delayed an announcement on its initial public offering price guidance by two days - until Wednesday - as it needs further time to gauge demand before setting the price range, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Seibu, a railway and property conglomerate, had initially said in a filing that it would issue the price range on Monday.
Sources had said earlier that a tentative price was set at 2,300 yen per share, valuing the IPO at 186 billion yen ($1.80 billion) and the entire company at 787 billion yen. ($1 = 103.5750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
MELBOURNE, March 14 London copper edged lower on Tuesday, as traders locked in profits ahead of China industrial data that should shine a light on the strength of demand in the world's top user of metals.