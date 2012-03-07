TOKYO, March 7 Seiji Ozawa, Japan's most famous conductor, is cancelling all scheduled performances through to the end of next February in order to recover from a recent spell of bad health that has included bouts of pneumonia, he said on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old former Vienna State Opera musical director, who before that was conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in January 2010 and completed treatment later that year.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for me," Ozawa said in a statement.

"For the next year I will devote myself to rehabilitation and diet therapy to rebuild my physical strength so that I will be able to appear before you, at full strength, to conduct once more."

His doctor said in a statement Ozawa had been diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia in February, and while it had cleared up after a week in hospital, Ozawa's lack of strength made him recommend that he take a break since sufficient recovery would be difficult while carrying out a full performance schedule.

Ozawa's office said that he would still take part in this summer's Saito Kinen Festival as general director of the event, and would also give lectures.

Ozawa, who underwent endoscopic lower back surgery in January 2011, took a six month break from conducting at that time and was forced to cancel a number of performances later that year, including taking part in a Chinese music festival.

Ozawa was one of the first Asian classical musicians widely recognised abroad and has strived to revitalise the classical music scene in his native country by founding the Saito Kinen Orchestra, named after his former music teacher.

Born the son of a dentist in 1935 in Shenyang, part of what was then Japanese-occupied China, Ozawa spent much of his early childhood in Beijing and has kept up connections with China since the late 1970s, when he was invited to work with a Chinese orchestra for a week.

His road to international fame began in 1959 when he set out on a cargo ship from the port of Kobe in western Japan on a two-month journey by sea and road to France, where he was determined to test his mettle at a young conductor's competition in Besancon. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel)