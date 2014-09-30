TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy all the shares in upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for 36.3 billion yen ($332 million) from from investment fund Marunouchi Capital.

The deal is expected to be completed in late October, it said in a statement.

Two sources told Reuters earlier that the deal, including debt, would be worth about 55 billion yen. (1 US dollar = 109.3800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)