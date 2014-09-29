TOKYO, Sept 30 Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc will acquire upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for about 55 billion yen ($503 million), including debt, from investment fund Marunouchi Capital, a source familiar with the matter said.

The deal will be announced on Tuesday and is expected to be completed in late October, the source said.

Seijo Ishii has over 100 stores in Japan and is accelerating store openings mainly at train stations and shopping malls. (1 US dollar = 109.3600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)