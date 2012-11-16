TOKYO Nov 16 Hoya Corp said on Friday it will take control of Seiko Epson Corp's eyeglass lens development and manufacturing business as part of a partnership to expand sales of eyewear products globally.

Hoya, which did not disclose the deal price, said it will first take a 30 percent stake in Seiko's wholly owned subsidiary Seiko Optical Products Co on Feb. 1 next year and will take an additional 20 percent of the eyeglass lens maker on March 31, 2014. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson)