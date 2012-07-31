BRIEF-Axios Mobile says Marc Topacio resigns as interim CFO
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Seiko Epson Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay Motorola Mobility LLC $150 million to settle a civil lawsuit over pricing of liquid crystal displays.
The Japanese printer manufacturer will post an extraordinary loss of 13 billion yen ($166.26 million) in its earnings for the April-June quarter, covering the settlement and costs from other suits. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates.