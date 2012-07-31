TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Seiko Epson Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay Motorola Mobility LLC $150 million to settle a civil lawsuit over pricing of liquid crystal displays.

The Japanese printer manufacturer will post an extraordinary loss of 13 billion yen ($166.26 million) in its earnings for the April-June quarter, covering the settlement and costs from other suits. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)