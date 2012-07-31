BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
July 31 Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) on Tuesday sold $250 million of floating rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SEK AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 08/06/2015
+ 48 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/06/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/06/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Bonterra announces increase in bought deal financing with Sprott Capital Partners and concurrent non-brokered private placement
* Rubicon Minerals announces c$8.5 million bought deal flow through financing