July 31 Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) on Tuesday sold $250 million of floating rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SEK AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 08/06/2015

+ 48 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/06/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/06/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A