Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Turkey's Sekerbank has postponed fixed-income investor meetings that were scheduled to begin on July 17, according to a statement from leads.
The bank was due to undertake a roadshow in Asia, Europe and the Middle East ahead of a potential US dollar Basel III-compliant Tier 2 offering.
The leads said Sekerbank will engage with investors again at the appropriate time to reschedule the roadshow. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.