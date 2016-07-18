LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - Turkey's Sekerbank has postponed fixed-income investor meetings that were scheduled to begin on July 17, according to a statement from leads.

The bank was due to undertake a roadshow in Asia, Europe and the Middle East ahead of a potential US dollar Basel III-compliant Tier 2 offering.

The leads said Sekerbank will engage with investors again at the appropriate time to reschedule the roadshow. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)