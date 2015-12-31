BRIEF-Saudi Electricity increases Islamic financing value to 8 bln riyals
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
ISTANBUL Dec 31 Turkey's Sekerbank said on Thursday one of its shareholders, Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank, had mandated a financial consultancy for the sale of a 30.28 percent stake.
Kazkommertsbank, which already holds 10.91 percent of Sezerbank, earlier announced it would buy a further 19.37 percent stake. It would then put its total holding up for sale, Sekerbank said.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Increases Islamic financing value to 8 billion riyals from 5 billion riyals
DUBAI, March 26 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Sunday with few fresh incentives, although Saudi Arabia may be supported by progress on reforms that could help it join MSCI's emerging market index.