ISTANBUL Dec 31 Turkey's Sekerbank said on Thursday one of its shareholders, Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank, had mandated a financial consultancy for the sale of a 30.28 percent stake.

Kazkommertsbank, which already holds 10.91 percent of Sezerbank, earlier announced it would buy a further 19.37 percent stake. It would then put its total holding up for sale, Sekerbank said.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Nick Tattersall)