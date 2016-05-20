BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 Sekisui House Reit :
* Says it to take out a loan of 9.2 billion yen with interest rate of one month TIBOR + 0.22 percent on May 24
* Says maturity on May 23
* To use proceeds to acquire real estate
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zukK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago