Seven predictions for the 2017 market

The consensus among the financial experts is that the 35-year bull market in bonds is over, inflation is back, central banks are maxed out, and for the first time in a decade any stimulus to the global economy will now come from governments. Among the crystal-ball readings: Citi reckons global equities will rise 10 percent next year, led by developed market indices.

Porn and Poker

Consett is an old steel town in the north east of England, but lately it has served as a capital of shell companies for online poker, porn, pop-up get-rich-quick schemes, vendors of colon cleansers and healthfoods, and much more. A Reuters investigation shows how hundreds of people in the area were paid as directors for companies that used their addresses solely for reporting purposes. Much of the time, the Consett residents merely forwarded their mail.

Commentary: What Trump should do about anti-Muslim hate crimes

The number of hate crimes is rising in America, and Muslims are bearing the brunt of them, writes Reuters columnist Mohamad Bazzi. Bazzi examines the climate that helped create the spike in vitriol—and notes that President-elect Donald Trump “has failed to make any substantial move to promote inclusion or to reach out to minority groups rightfully worried about his election.”

Last of the coal burners

There are just a few charcoal burners still operating in the Bieszczady mountain range of southeastern Poland. They operate furnaces knows as “retorts” that burn wood into charcoal. This Wider Image photo essay visits the lonely operation of Zygmunt Furdygiel as he toils away with only a few cats for company.

Soda seeks alternative lifestyle

Soda alone is not enough for the globe’s biggest beverage companies. Carbonated beverage demand hit a 30-year low in the United States last year, according to Beverage Digest. So both the Dr Pepper Snapple Group and PepsiCo are on the hunt for alternative drinkmakers to add to their product lines. Dr Pepper Snapple just snapped up Bai Brands, maker of antioxidant beverages. PepsiCo went for probiotic drinks maker KeVita.