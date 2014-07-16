July 16 Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort
Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly net sales
and profit, helped by a 7 percent rise in company-controlled
same-store sales, sending shares up 16 percent in extended
trading.
Net income fell to $8.5 million, or 16 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended June 28 from $9.9 million, or 18 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 13 percent to $234.7 million.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 14 cents per
share on revenue of $223.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
