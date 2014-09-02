(Adds details)
Sept 2 Select Income REIT said it would
buy office REIT Cole Corporate Income Trust in a $3 billion deal
to expand its portfolio in the United States.
Cole Corporate stockholders can opt to receive $10.50 in
cash or 0.36 shares of Select Income's common stock, the
companies said.
The stock component is valued at $10.04 per share based on
Select Income stock's Friday close.
The cash or the stock consideration cannot exceed 60 percent
of the total, the companies said.
REIT Cole Corporate Income Trust is managed by Cole Capital,
a unit of American Realty Capital Properties Inc.
The deal will give Select Income 64 office and industrial
net lease properties and tenants such as Amazon.com,
Tesoro Corp, Noble Energy Inc and F5 Networks
.
Select Income, managed by Reit Management & Research LLC,
will also get 23 healthcare properties from Cole Corporate. The
company plans to sell these properties to Senior Housing
Properties Trust, which is also managed by Reit
Management, for about $539 million.
UBS Investment Bank was financial adviser to Select Income
while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal
counsel.
Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Hentschel & Co financially
advised Cole Corporate and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP and
Venable LLP provided transaction counsel.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)