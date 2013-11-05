FRANKFURT Nov 5 Lenders are selling Selecta's leveraged loans to try to avoid losses as the UK vending machine business heads towards a potential debt restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) bought Selecta in 2007 for 772.5 million pounds ($1.24 billion) backed by 690 million pounds of loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.

The private equity firm tred to sell Selecta last year but took it off the table after failing to find a buyer willing to meet its asking price.

Selecta is scheduled to speak to lenders on Wednesday, the sources said. The company could breach covenants next year, several investors said.

Some of Selecta's loans are maturing next year and have been attracting interest from distressed debt investors including SVP and Varde, the sources said. Oaktree recently sold its loans to Centerbridge, they added.

Selecta, SVP, Varde and Centerbridge were not immediately available to comment. ACP declined to comment.

Distressed investors are hoping to profit from a potential debt restructuring that could see some of Selecta's loans converted to equity, the sources said.

Selecta's loans are trading at deeply distressed levels in Europe's secondary loan market, which suggests that junior lenders could take big losses in a restructuring.

Selecta's second lien loans are quoted at 50 percent of face value and the company's mezzanine loans are trading at 10 percent of face value, according to TRLPC data.

($1 = 0.6233 British pounds) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt and Claire Ruckin in London. Editing by Tessa Walsh)