FRANKFURT Nov 5 Lenders are selling Selecta's
leveraged loans to try to avoid losses as the UK vending machine
business heads towards a potential debt restructuring, two
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) bought Selecta in 2007 for
772.5 million pounds ($1.24 billion) backed by 690 million
pounds of loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC (TRLPC) data.
The private equity firm tred to sell Selecta last year but
took it off the table after failing to find a buyer willing to
meet its asking price.
Selecta is scheduled to speak to lenders on Wednesday, the
sources said. The company could breach covenants next year,
several investors said.
Some of Selecta's loans are maturing next year and have been
attracting interest from distressed debt investors including SVP
and Varde, the sources said. Oaktree recently sold its loans to
Centerbridge, they added.
Selecta, SVP, Varde and Centerbridge were not immediately
available to comment. ACP declined to comment.
Distressed investors are hoping to profit from a potential
debt restructuring that could see some of Selecta's loans
converted to equity, the sources said.
Selecta's loans are trading at deeply distressed levels in
Europe's secondary loan market, which suggests that junior
lenders could take big losses in a restructuring.
Selecta's second lien loans are quoted at 50 percent of face
value and the company's mezzanine loans are trading at 10
percent of face value, according to TRLPC data.
($1 = 0.6233 British pounds)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt
and Claire Ruckin in London. Editing by Tessa Walsh)