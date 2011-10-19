* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.27
* Q3 sales $200 mln vs est $182.4 mln
* Sees FY EPS $0.99-$1.01
* Shares up 9 pct after the bell
(adds details from conference call, updates share move)
Oct 19 - Select Comfort Corp posted a
better-than-expected profit for the eleventh straight quarter as
strong demand and price rises helped margins, and raised its
full-year earnings outlook, sending its shares up 9 percent
after the bell.
The mattress maker, which competes with Tempur-Pedic
International Inc , said it is planning to make more
headway in the mattress and home furnishing market. It currently
commands about 5 percent of the mattress market in the United
States.
"Given our low brand awareness and underpenetrated
distribution in major markets, we believe we are still early in
our growth curve," Chief Executive Bill McLaughlin said in a
statement.
The company expects full-year sales at stores open for at
least a year to grow 10-12 percent, and sees net store growth of
5-7 percent.
The company now expects to earn $0.99-$1.01 a share for the
year, up from the $0.90-$0.96 it expected earlier.
On a conference call with analysts, the CEO also said the
mattress industry is "not likely to see another major call back
and should benefit from any economic stabilization or recovery."
Minneapolis-based Select Confort earned $17.2 million, or 31
cents a share in the third quarter, while analysts on average
had expected it to earn 27 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose about 25 percent to $199.6 million.
Select Comfort also raised prices for its luxury line of
mattresses, helping margins rise 50 basis points to 63 percent.
Shares of the company were trading at $17.59 Wednesday after
the bell. They closed at $16.12 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)