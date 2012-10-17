Oct 17 Select Comfort Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a jump in same-store-sales, prompting the mattress maker and retailer to raise its 2012 profit outlook.

The company, which sells mattresses at prices ranging from $649 to upwards of $5149, has been innovating its product line and increasing its store count to gain share from rivals such as Tempur-Pedic International Inc and Sealy Corp.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of between $1.51 and $1.53 per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.47 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third quarter was $26.2 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with $17.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, known for its "Sleep Number" line of mattresses with adjustable firmness, rose 24 percent to $246.8 million.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open for at least a year, rose 21 percent.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $32.63 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.