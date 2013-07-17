July 17 Specialty mattress maker Select Comfort Corp reported a 42 percent drop in quarterly profit due to higher marketing costs, sending its shares down 8 percent after the bell.

The company, known for its Sleep Number line of adjustable-firmness mattresses, said in April it would revert to its earlier marketing strategy after a shift in advertising hurt sales as it reduced its exposure to already cautious customers.

Net income fell to $9.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter from $17 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $207.4 million.