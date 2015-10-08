NEW YORK Oct 8 A pricing correction in the US
leveraged loan market prompted by institutional buyers demanding
to be paid more in exchange for taking on increased risk has led
to four borrowers withdrawing opportunistic loans in the face of
inadequate appetite and forced others to pay steeper borrowing
costs for acquisition and buyout related loans.
Investors have become more selective as a result of macro
concerns about China's weakening economy, deflated energy
prices, and the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest
rates unchanged in September.
"The market is as choosy as can be," said one arranger.
Within the past two weeks, contact lens distributor ABB
Optical withdrew a US$650m financing, travel company Apple
Leisure pulled a US$510m deal and SiteOne Landscape Supply
abandoned a US$350m term loan. All three were slated for
dividend recapitalizations. Xerium Technologies also put the
brakes on a US$495m refinancing.
The loan market had been holding up well compared to
high-yield bonds but has been slipping overall. The SMi100
average bid was 98.21 on October 6, down from 99.62 as recently
as July 21, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"The effects of overall market volatility had been muted on
the loan side compared to the bond side," said an investment
banker. "But there has been a bit of leakage in terms of loans
widening recently."
Investors tend to gravitate to the secondary market when
prices fall, preferring the safety of known names and the
ability to buy existing paper at discounted prices as opposed to
spending capital on new credits at higher prices, bankers said.
Overall institutional term loan yields increased to 5.4% in
the third quarter from 5.0% in the second quarter, according to
LPC data. Large corporate yields jumped to 5.1% from 4.8% while
middle market yields moved up to 6.3% from 6.0%.
STRUGGLING
Aside from the four cancelled loans, other deals have
struggled to attract appetite in the market, including the
financing for Apax Partners' acquisition of plus-sized retailer
FULLBEAUTY Brands. The deal, for which JP Morgan, Jefferies,
Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank provided commitments, is being
reworked after struggling to attract investors.
Standard & Poor's rated the proposed US$820m first-lien loan
B- and the US$345m second-lien loan CCC, while downgrading the
company to B- from B due to leverage that will increase to above
7.0 times with the financing.
The spread on window component manufacturer Quanex Building
Products' new US$310m covenant-lite acquisition term loan
cleared 150bp wider than initial price guidance. The loan
allocated at 525bp over Libor, increased from 375bp over and the
discount deepened to 98 from 99.
IT management software provider HelpSystems was pressured
into widened pricing on a US$465m loan backing its buyout by HIG
Capital. The company raised first-lien pricing by 50bp and
second-lien pricing by 75bp.
Universal Fiber Systems also increased pricing on both the
first-lien and second-lien portions of its US$240m buyout loan.
Final pricing on the first-lien loan cleared at 550bp over
Libor, up from guidance of 475bp-500bp, while the second-lien
term loan settled at 950bp over Libor, up from 850bp-875bp.
IT company Idera likewise was forced to flex the spreads on
a US$425m covenant-lite acquisition loan. Pricing on the
first-lien term loan was upped to 550bp over Libor from
475bp-500bp over Libor, while second-lien term loan pricing
finalised at 950bp over Libor, up from 875bp-900bp.
(Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)