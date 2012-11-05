BRIEF-Carlisle Companies amends credit agreement to increase lenders' commitment to $1 bln
Nov 5 Select Medical Corp : * Moody's: negative credit impact of select's dividend not enough to affect
rating * Rpt-moody's: negative credit impact of select's dividend not enough to affect
rating
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.