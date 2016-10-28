Oct 28 San Francisco-based startup Comma.ai is canceling development of a planned aftermarket self-driving device called Comma One after receiving a warning letter from U.S. safety regulators, the company said Friday on Twitter.

Comma.ai posted a copy of a letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, urging the company to delay sale of the Comma One.

The NHTSA letter expressed concern about the potential risk to "customers and other road users."

Comma.ai tweeted that it "will be exploring other products and markets." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)