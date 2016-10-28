UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 San Francisco-based startup Comma.ai is canceling development of a planned aftermarket self-driving device called Comma One after receiving a warning letter from U.S. safety regulators, the company said Friday on Twitter.
Comma.ai posted a copy of a letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, urging the company to delay sale of the Comma One.
The NHTSA letter expressed concern about the potential risk to "customers and other road users."
Comma.ai tweeted that it "will be exploring other products and markets." (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources