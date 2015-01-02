BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Says sold 233 homes with combined value of 795 million Norwegian crowns ($106.23 million) in Q4 2014, up 172 from same period of year before Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4838 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.