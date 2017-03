Nov 14 Selvaag Bolig ASA

* Q3 operating revenues 764.7 million Norwegian crowns versus 676.7 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 95.3 million crowns versus 91 million crowns

* Says expected dividend of minimum 1.0 crowns per share for fiscal 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)