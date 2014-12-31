BRIEF-Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - Shenzhen stock exchange
Dec 31 Selvita SA <SLVP.WA >:
* Said on Tuesday that it completed a subscription of its series F shares that was opened on Dec. 1 for individual investors and on Dec. 10 for institutional investors
* 2,651,891 series F shares were allotted on Dec. 16 at 10.30 zlotys per share
* The reduction rate was 88.032 pct for individual investors tranche
* 318,226 series F shares were allotted to 1,287 individual investors and 2,333,665 series F shares were allotted to 128 institutional investors
* Total value of the subscription was 27.3 million zlotys ($7.75 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [SLVP.WA ]
($1 = 3.5213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares to halt trade on March 13 pending announcement - Shenzhen stock exchange
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
WASHINGTON, March 12 Republican U.S. Representative Todd Rokita keeps a clock hanging on the wall of his Capitol Hill office that tracks the U.S. government's rising debt in real time and reminds him of his top priority: reining in federal spending.