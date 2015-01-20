Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Selvita SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a contract to provide chemical services in the field of new drugs discovery to a pharmaceutical company
* The value of the deal within the framework agreement is 1,258,691 zlotys ($336,458)
($1 = 3.7410 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.