By Saliou Samb

CONAKRY, Sept 19 Canada-based gold miner Semafo said on Monday it halted operations at its Kiniero gold processing plant in Guinea and evacuated its expatriate workers after violent protests by locals over jobs.

"All operations at the plant have stopped for the moment, there is nobody on site," said Haphy Fofana, a Semafo spokesman. "The dozen expatriates working for Semafo spent last night in Kankan before being evacuated to Bamako (Mali)."

He said that locals seeking jobs at the Kiniero gold mine, about 500 km (300 miles) from the capital Conakry, had protested for three days and then attacked the homes of foreign workers, damaging the buildings.

"This caused a panic," he said.

A senior official at the West African state's Mines Ministry confirmed the information and said a government delegation had been sent to Kiniero to help resolve the problem.

Quebec-based Semafo produces some 20,000 ounces of gold from the Kiniero mine each year.

Guinea is the world's top exporter of the aluminum ore bauxite, but is also seeking to boost investment in its iron ore and gold reserves. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)