Sept 8 Gold miner Semafo Inc said it plans to raise processing capacity at its Mana property in west Africa by 6,000 tonnes per day following positive drilling results from some of the zones.

Semafo, which operates the Mana mine in Burkina Faso, said the expansion is expected to cost about $100-$125 million. The payback period is likely to be less than a year, the company said in a statement.

The expansion, scheduled to begin in early 2012, is aimed at increasing capacity at the plant to 14,000 tonnes per day, which is about an additional 120,000 gold ounces annually.

This will bring Mana's total production to more than 300,000 ounces per annum, the company said.

The expansion is expected to be completed during the second half of 2013.

Semafo shares closed at C$9.36 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)