Sept 30 Canadian gold miner Semafo said it is unsure when it will be able to resume operations at its Kiniero mine in Guinea, where it recently halted work.

"The stoppage is a precautionary measure following a protest by local residents around the property. At this time, we cannot ascertain when operations will resume," said Benoit Desormeaux, Semafo's chief operating officer.

The company had also evacuated all its expatriate workers from the mine in Africa after protests by locals over jobs turned violent earlier this month.

However, the mining company said it expects to meet its 2011 annual production guidance of 238,000-263,000 ounces of gold.

Semafo produces some 20,000 ounces of gold from the Kiniero mine each year.

The Quebec-based company also operates gold mines in Burkina Faso and Niger.

Shares of Semafo were trading at C$8.71 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)