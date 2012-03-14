March 14 West Africa-focused mining
company Semafo Inc's quarterly profit rose 25 percent
helped by increased gold production and higher prices.
October-December profit attributable to shareholders rose to
$33.3 million, or 12 cents a share, from C$26.6 million, or 10
cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $113.9 million. Average realized
gold price rose 22 percent to $1,694 an ounce during the
quarter, the company said in a statement.
The company operates three mines - Mana in Burkina Faso,
Samira Hill in Niger and Kiniero in Guinea.
Gold production rose 5 percent to 64,800 ounces.
The company's Toronto-listed stock fell 7 percent to a
two-year-low of C$5.33 while gold prices fell to its
lowest since mid-January. Semafo shares later partially
recovered to trade at C$5.49.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)