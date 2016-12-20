BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
SINGAPORE Dec 20 Industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd named Neil McGregor, a senior official at Singapore state investor Temasek, as its new chief executive from April.
At present, McMcGregor is the senior managing director and head of energy and resources at Temasek International. He will succeed Tang Kin Fei, who is retiring after 30 years with the company.
Temasek holds a stake of almost 50 percent in Sembcorp Industries. Sembcorp Industries is the largest shareholder in rig builder Sembcorp Marine, which has been hit by a slump in orders due to the downturn in the energy market. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.