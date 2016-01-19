* Sembcorp Marine cash flows, profitability hit by weak oil
* Parent buyout seen as likely option -sources
* Sembcorp Marine, Keppel hit by Brazil non-payments
By Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Singapore's Sembcorp
Industries Ltd may inject funds into Sembcorp Marine
Ltd or buy full control of the drilling rig builder to
replenish finances strained by a collapse in oil prices, people
familiar with the matter said.
Sembcorp Industries - almost half-owned by state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd - is the parent of Sembcorp
Marine which analysts said is at risk of writing off assets and
cutting its full-year dividend.
"It's quite clear that financial support has to come in and
a take-private is one of the easier options, but ultimately
there needs to be a long-term solution," said one of the people,
who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so
declined to be identified.
Sembcorp Industries owns 61 percent of Sembcorp Marine which
services an oil industry plagued by oversupply. The plunge in
oil prices to multi-year lows has led to a drop in orders for
rigs and cancelled contracts.
Sembcorp Industries could therefore benefit from selling the
rig builder and focusing on its profitable utilities business,
analysts said. One buyer could be larger rig-building rival
Keppel Corp Ltd, 21 percent owned by Temasek.
"The natural buyer and a merger candidate clearly is the
offshore marine business of Keppel," said one banker, who
declined to be identified. "But the issue with any combination
necessarily is that the upside there is cost-cutting."
Bankers involved in the sector said a single domestic
champion could make sense to counter competition from China and
South Korea. However, the likely option is for Sembcorp
Industries to take full control of its subsidiary.
Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine and Temasek declined to
comment. Keppel, which is due to report earnings on Thursday,
also declined to comment.
ORDER CANCELLATIONS
Since the beginning of the millennium, Singapore's two rig
builders have risen to dominate the global market for jackup
rigs, which drill in depths of as much as 122 metres (400 feet).
Sembcorp Industries and Keppel discussed a merger in 2001.
But with the drop in oil prices, Singapore's $10 billion rig
building industry faces a dearth of new orders, while some
orders are at risk of cancellation.
For instance, the bulk of orders at both Sembcorp Marine and
Keppel are from Sete Brasil, an indebted affiliate of state-run
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. Sete Brasil has
paid neither since late 2014.
Both Sembcorp Marine and Keppel are trading at their lowest
valuations in at least 13 years, Thomson Reuters data showed.
($1 = 1.4353 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)