SINGAPORE Feb 12 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd said on Thursday its net profit in the fourth quarter fell 4.6 percent, as revenue from rig building activity dropped and as the year-ago quarter was boosted by a tax write-back.

Sembcorp Marine, engaged in rig building and ship repair, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of S$174.05 million. It posted a full-year profit of S$560.13 million, beating a mean forecast of S$549.44 million by 22 analysts, Reuters data showed.

The company declared a final cash dividend of 8 Singapore cents per share, compared with 6 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)