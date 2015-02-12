* Sete Brasil owes the company $51-$59 million in payment
* Order book falls to three-year low
* Q4 revenue drops as rig building turnover falls 27 pct
By LEE ROUURN and Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Sembcorp Marine said
it is in talks with Sete Brasil over delayed payments worth
millions of dollars on orders that the Brazilian company has
placed with the Singaporean rig builder.
Wong Weng Sun, Sembcorp president and chief executive, told
reporters and analysts at a briefing that Sete Brasil now owes
the company S$70-80 million ($51-$59 million).
Sembcorp Marine has won seven drillship orders, each worth
about $800 million, from Sete Brasil, a company set up by
Brazil's national oil company Petrobras, along with a
group of banks and funds, to develop a deep-water drilling rig
fleet for Petrobras.
These orders account for more than half Sembcorp's order
book, which totalled S$11.43 billion at the end of 2014, its
lowest since 2011.
Both Sembcorp Marine and cross-town rival Keppel Corporation
Ltd have built shipyards in Brazil, and have heavy
exposure to the country, where major offshore oil discoveries
have promised to propel it into the ranks of the world's top oil
producers.
But Brazil is currently dealing with a corruption scandal at
its state-run oil company Petrobras.
Wong declined to give more details, but said that the
company was in negotiation with Sete Brasil about the situation.
"Sete Brasil is always in negotiation with shipyards," Sete
Brasil said in an emailed response to a request from Reuters to
comment. The company said it was working to conclude a long-term
credit line with the Brazilian Development Bank that was
approved in 2013 in addition to trying to obtain new lines of
short-term financing.
It declined to comment on questions related to specific
shipyards.
The problems with Brazil coincide with Sembcorp Marine
experiencing a sharp decline in revenue from rig building
activity in the last quarter.
Sembcorp Marine's quarterly net profit fell 4.6 percent as
revenue from rig building activity dropped and as the year-ago
quarter was boosted by a tax write-back.
It reported full-year profit of S$560.1 million, beating a
mean forecast of S$549.4 million by 22 analysts, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Sembcorp Marine said fourth-quarter turnover from rig
building, the biggest revenue contributor, fell 27 percent on
the year, though offshore and conversion business grew 26
percent. It said it faced tough competition in upcoming tenders
for new projects in offshore exploration and production.
Sembcorp Marine, part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd
controlled by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings
, was the worst performer on Singapore's benchmark
Straits Times Index so far this year.
Its shares have fallen over 7 percent, lagging a 2 percent
gain in the index.
($1 = 1.3598 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Bonato in SAO PAULO. Editing
by Jane Merriman)