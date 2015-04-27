* First-quarter net profit falls 13.6 pct to S$105.9 mln
* Net order book at S$10.6 bln, vs S$11.4 bln at end-Feb
* Brazil's oil and gas industry mired in uncertainty
-company
(Adds details of results, comments)
SINGAPORE, April 27 Singapore-based rig builder
Sembcorp Marine posted its lowest quarterly net profit
in at least five years and forecast a challenging year ahead, as
new rig orders dry up on weak oil prices and as a corruption
scandal in Brazil brings uncertainty.
Sembcorp Marine said on Monday its first-quarter net profit
dropped 13.6 percent on the year to S$105.9 million ($79.5
million), hit by lower contribution from rig building and repair
work.
Sembcorp Marine, one of the world's top two offshore jackup
rig builders alongside cross-town rival Keppel Corporation Ltd
, said cuts in exploration and production expenses have
resulted in few new orders for rig builders, as crude oil
has fallen more than 40 percent since mid-2014.
Its net order book stands at S$10.6 billion, down from
S$11.4 billion at the end of February.
Orders for drillships from Sete Brasil, a company set up by
Brazil's national oil company Petrobras, along with a
group of banks and funds, accounted for about half of the order
book as of end-February.
There is uncertainty about these orders. Petrobras reported
its overdue 2014 results last week, which showed its
biggest-ever loss, the result of a $17 billion write-down in the
wake of a massive corruption scandal.
"Brazil's oil and gas industry continues to be mired in
uncertainty," Sembcorp Marine said in the statement.
"We continue to engage with our customers to find the best
way forward for our drillship projects and are exploring all
options including slowing down the construction."
($1=1.3329 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)