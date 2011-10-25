SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it will be part of a consortium that will develop 715 hectares of land near the the Chinese city of Nanjing.

Sembcorp said the planned Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island, which sits on an island 6.5 kilometres away from downtown Nanjing, will be developed over a period of eight years.

The parties involved in the project, which includes Singapore-listed China property firm Yanlord Land Group , will soon begin constructing a mixed development comprising an industrial park for research and development, an exhibition centre as well as a waterfront commercial cum residential precinct.

Sembcorp, a conglomerate whose businesses include oil rigs, industrial parks and water plants, is about 49 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek . (Reporting by Kevin Lim)