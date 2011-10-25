SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore's Sembcorp
Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it will be part of a
consortium that will develop 715 hectares of land near the the
Chinese city of Nanjing.
Sembcorp said the planned Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-tech
Island, which sits on an island 6.5 kilometres away from
downtown Nanjing, will be developed over a period of eight
years.
The parties involved in the project, which includes
Singapore-listed China property firm Yanlord Land Group
, will soon begin constructing a mixed development
comprising an industrial park for research and development, an
exhibition centre as well as a waterfront commercial cum
residential precinct.
Sembcorp, a conglomerate whose businesses include oil rigs,
industrial parks and water plants, is about 49 percent owned by
Singapore state investor Temasek .
