SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore state
investor Temasek Holdings is selling up to S$330
million ($264 million) worth of shares in oil rig-maker Sembcorp
Marine, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Monday.
Temasek is selling 62.4 million shares or about 3 percent in
the company, its direct stake in the Singapore-listed firm,
sources told Reuters. It also has a substantial indirect
interest in the firm through Sembcorp Industries.
UBS is handling the share sale, sources said.
A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 1.2511 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)