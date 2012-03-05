SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of shares in oil rig-maker Sembcorp Marine, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Temasek is selling 62.4 million shares or about 3 percent in the company, its direct stake in the Singapore-listed firm, sources told Reuters. It also has a substantial indirect interest in the firm through Sembcorp Industries.

UBS is handling the share sale, sources said.

A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 1.2511 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)