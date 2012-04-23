SINGAPORE, April 23 Singapore industrial
conglomerate Sembcorp Industries said on Monday it has
obtained approval to proceed with a $337.82 million industrial
park and 1,200-megawatt power plant in Vietnam.
A Vietnamese-Singapore joint venture involving Sembcorp will
develop the industrial park in Quang Ngai Province in central
Vietnam, Sembcorp said in a statement.
The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Quang Ngai will
comprise a 600-hectare industrial park as well as a 520-hectare
site zoned for commercial and residential development. The park
will be the Sembcorp-led consortium's fifth in the country.
The Singapore firm also said its unit Sembcorp Utilities was
granted in-principle approval to develop the 1,200-megawatt
power plant in Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai.
Sembcorp is currently assessing the feasibility of this
project, it said.
Sembcorp businesses include oil rig building and ship
repair, which come under listed Sembcorp Marine, as
well as industrial parks, water and power generation.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)