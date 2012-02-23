SINGAPORE Feb 23 Sembcorp Marine Ltd
, the world's second largest rig-builder, reported a
larger-than-expected 26 percent fall in quarterly net profit as
it booked fewer higher-margin projects.
The company, controlled by Singapore-listed infrastructure
conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd, earned S$177
million ($141 million) in net profit excluding exceptional items
for the three months ended December compared to S$239.4 million
a year ago.
The profit figure was below analysts forecast of S$184.1
million. Including exceptional items, the net profit
attributable to the owners of the firm would be S$229 million.
Sembcorp Marine, which competes with Keppel Corporation Ltd
and other Asian rivals, has a net orderbook of S$6.3
billion with completion and deliveries stretching to the second
quarter of 2015.
With oil prices likely to stay above $80 a barrel, a level
seen by the industry as conducive for oil firms to explore new
fields, analysts expect Sembcorp and rival Keppel to win some
high-value deepwater rig projects this year.
($1 = 1.2593 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)