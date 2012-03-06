SINGAPORE, March 6 Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd fell as much as 4.6 percent on Tuesday after news that Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of shares in the oil rig builder.

By 9:01 a.m. (0101 GMT), Sembcorp Marine shares were down 3.5 percent at S$5.21, underperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was flat.

Temasek is selling 62.4 million shares, or about 3 percent, in the company, its direct stake in the Singapore-listed firm, sources told Reuters on Monday.

It also has a substantial indirect interest in the firm through Sembcorp Industries.

UBS is handling the share sale, sources said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)