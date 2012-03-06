SINGAPORE, March 6 Shares of Sembcorp
Marine Ltd fell as much as 4.6 percent on Tuesday
after news that Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
is selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of
shares in the oil rig builder.
By 9:01 a.m. (0101 GMT), Sembcorp Marine shares were down
3.5 percent at S$5.21, underperforming the broader Straits Times
Index which was flat.
Temasek is selling 62.4 million shares, or about 3 percent,
in the company, its direct stake in the Singapore-listed firm,
sources told Reuters on Monday.
It also has a substantial indirect interest in the firm
through Sembcorp Industries.
UBS is handling the share sale, sources said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)