SINGAPORE May 17 Sembcorp Marine Ltd,
the world's second largest oil rig builder, said on Thursday it
has secured three contracts worth a total of S$130 million
($102.6 million).
One of the contracts was awarded by an Angola state-owned
company Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção S.A. for the repair and
upgrading of a vessel, Sembcorp said in a statement.
The other two contracts involved extending the lives of two
liquefied natural gas carriers for Australian company North West
Shelf Shipping Service Co.
($1 = 1.2670 Singapore dollars)
