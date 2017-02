SINGAPORE Aug 8 Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it has secured contracts worth about $4 billion from Sete Brasil Participacoes S.A., for the design and construction of five drillships.

The orders, secured through its subsidiaries, will be for high-specification drillships with advanced capabilities for ultra-deepwater operations, and are scheduled for delivery between 2015 and 2019. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John Mair)