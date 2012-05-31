SINGAPORE May 31 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine
Ltd, the world's second-largest rig builder, said on
Thursday the court's decision in its lawsuit against PPL
Holdings Pte Ltd was "not favourable" and it is getting legal
advice to appeal the decision.
Sembcorp did not elaborate but its suit against PPL stemmed
from the latter's refusal to sell a stake in PPL Shipyard to
Sembcorp about two years ago.
The decision is not expected to have any material impact on
the net tangible assets and earnings per shares for the year
ending December 2012, Sembcorp said.
